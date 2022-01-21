ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.01.2022 Education

Only 293 teachers resigned in 2021 not 44,000 –Education Ministry to Apaak

Only 293 teachers resigned in 2021 not 44,000 –Education Ministry to Apaak
21.01.2022 LISTEN

Ministry of Education has denied claims by Dr Clement Apaak, the Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Select-Committee on Education and Member of Parliament for Builsa South Constituency in the Upper East Region that over 40,000 teachers abandoned post last year.

According to the Ministry, the main opposition National Democratic Congress MP got the interpretation of the provisional figures wrong.

The Ministry said in 2021, only 293 trained teachers resigned and 1,555 resigned in 2020.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Education Ministry, Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, issued this denial in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra100.5FM's morning show Ghana Yensom on Friday, 21 January 2022.

He stated that the 44,000 figure is a provisional one for all teachers which included trainee teachers, Nation Builders’ Corp beneficiaries, and national service personnel.

He noted that the certified figure for teachers is 34,424

—Classfmonline.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
ModernGhana Links
GES, teacher unions meeting on semester system ends inconclusively
20.01.2022 | Education
Sanuori community in dire need of a primary school block
20.01.2022 | Education
GES to meet teacher unions over semester-based academic calendar
20.01.2022 | Education
We need attitudinal change in Ghana — Lecturer and business dev't consultant
20.01.2022 | Education
UTAG Strike : All 15 branches to continue strike
20.01.2022 | Education
Former Ketasco student launches educational support for brilliant but needy students
20.01.2022 | Education
Students lament negative impact of UTAG strike
19.01.2022 | Education
S/R: 1,143 laptops distributed to JHS teachers — GES
19.01.2022 | Education
Tain DCE welcome pupils on 'my first day at school'
19.01.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line