Akufo-Addo donates GHS200k to victims of Bogoso explosion

Presisemt Nana Akufo-Addo has donated GHS200,000 to victims of the Bogoso explosion in the Western Region.

On Thursday, January 21, 2022, Bogoso and its neigbouring communities experienced a tragic explosion.

The incident specifically occurred in the mining town of Appiatse involving a truck conveying explosive materials for a mining company, a motorcycle, and a third vehicle close to an electricity transformer, leading to the explosion.

During a visit by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday morning, said the Akufo-Addo governmment will not relent until normalcy is restored to Appiatse.

According to him, the President has donated a sum of GHS200,000 to help the victims of the disaster.

During the visit, the Vice President passed by the relief centre set up to cushion residents and presented some food items, mattresses among some other key items.

Dr. Bawumia visited Appiatse in the company of some ministers of state.

Already, the government through the Ghana Police Service, the National Fire Service, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NAMDO) are working to provide every needed support to victims.

Meanwhile, government has pledged to rebuild all destroyed buildings at Appiatse.