ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo donates GHS200k to victims of Bogoso explosion

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Akufo-Addo donates GHS200k to victims of Bogoso explosion
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Presisemt Nana Akufo-Addo has donated GHS200,000 to victims of the Bogoso explosion in the Western Region.

On Thursday, January 21, 2022, Bogoso and its neigbouring communities experienced a tragic explosion.

The incident specifically occurred in the mining town of Appiatse involving a truck conveying explosive materials for a mining company, a motorcycle, and a third vehicle close to an electricity transformer, leading to the explosion.

During a visit by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday morning, said the Akufo-Addo governmment will not relent until normalcy is restored to Appiatse.

According to him, the President has donated a sum of GHS200,000 to help the victims of the disaster.

During the visit, the Vice President passed by the relief centre set up to cushion residents and presented some food items, mattresses among some other key items.

Dr. Bawumia visited Appiatse in the company of some ministers of state.

Already, the government through the Ghana Police Service, the National Fire Service, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NAMDO) are working to provide every needed support to victims.

Meanwhile, government has pledged to rebuild all destroyed buildings at Appiatse.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bogoso Explosion: Truck driver did very well; saved a lot of school children – Police
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Appiatse Explosion: Gov't will provide temporary housing facilities for the displaced — Bawumia
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Group demand thorough investigation into Bogoso disaster, punishment for those responsible
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Bogoso explosion: Strict regulatory enforcement, compliance of protocols could have averted needless loss of lives, properties — Minority
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t will build houses for displaced victims of Appiatse explosion — Bawumia
21.01.2022 | Headlines
‘My courtroom is as hot as oven’ – Justice Kwoffie laments faulty AC
21.01.2022 | Headlines
PIAC report indicts GNPC boss over US$7.5 million building transaction
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Strong economic growth and domestic revenue mobilisation being pursued – Akufo-Addo
21.01.2022 | Headlines
We have no idea about explosives transported by Chirano Mining Company in Bogoso — EPA boss
21.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line