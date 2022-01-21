ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Girl who was burnt by ‘mad man’ at Kotwi receives help after reportage

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng
Social News Girl who was burnt by ‘mad man’ at Kotwi receives help after reportage
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The 25-year-old girl who was allegedly burnt by a mentally challenged man at Kotwi in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region is currently receiving treatment at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital following reportage by this portal.

The family of the ailing girl who could not afford hospital bills left her to rot on bed after sustaining severe burn injuries.

Eunice Opoku was reportedly set ablaze by one Richard Asiedu, a mentally derailed person on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

The suspect according to residents hit the victim with a pinch-bar before setting her ablaze.

After this portal led campaign to seek support for the dying girl, on the "Nyansapo" Social Program on OTEC FM, Ghanaians made contributions towards the treatment of Eunice.

Eunice was immediately sent to the hospital and she's currently on admission receiving medical care.

Meanwhile, some residents at Kotwi have appealed to police in the area not to release the suspect Richard Asiedu who's currently in their custody.

The residents have expressed fear that the mad man when released may cause more harm in the area.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Embassy of Peru honours Chris Koney
21.01.2022 | Social News
A/R: Ahenema Kokoben D/A cluster of schools closed down as residents shit bomb classrooms
21.01.2022 | Social News
MP for Bosome Freho donates to support renovation of schools in his constituency
21.01.2022 | Social News
CFF-Ghana boss extends condolence to victims of Bogoso explosion
21.01.2022 | Social News
Publicise details of Bogoso-Appiatse explosion – Bureau of Public Safety
21.01.2022 | Social News
Journalist escapes 'evil wild cat' attack with his family
21.01.2022 | Social News
Fomena: 55-year-old Akpeteshie vendor allegedly defiles Primary 6 pupil
21.01.2022 | Social News
Appiatse disaster: ‘Almost 95% of houses in Bogoso-Appiate gone’ – NADMO
21.01.2022 | Social News
Bogoso: Exploded truck was heading to our site – Chirano Gold Mines confirms
21.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line