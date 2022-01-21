ModernGhana logo
Take Farming Seriously: Maxwell Odonkor Advices Central University Students

By Maxwell Odonkor
Agriculture Maxwell Odonkor addressing youth at Central University
Maxwell Odonkor addressing youth at Central University
Maxwell Odonkor, Founder and Executive Director of World Inspiring Network, has urged the youth to take off their suits and venture into farming business.

According to Maxwell, most graduates hate it to go into farming. However, it is one of the best avenues to make plenty of money.

The Executive Director said this whilst addressing students on “Entrepreneurship In The 21st Century” at the Central University Campus in Accra on Friday, January 14th, 2022.

Maxwell Odonkor said, farming is one of the serious business sectors that is transforming countries around the world and reiterated the call for the youth to go into farming.

“All you have to do is to start little and think big. I started with just one acre of Cocoa farm with my parents when I was on campus and as of today, we have over 33 acres”. Maxwell Odonkor added.

He further added that the government is committed to the growth of the sector and that is why the “Youth In Innovative Agriculture Programme” was introduced as a means of supporting youths who are interested in going into farming.

The event was organized by the Women’s Commissioner of the Central University led by the president, Tracy Dove in collaboration with the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Association (FASSA).

Dr. Thomas Mensah, Ernest Kwabena Opare Owusu, founder of the Prairie Concept and popularly known as Kobby Prairie, and Monnie Young were among the top speakers who graced the occasion.

At the end of the event, the participants got empowered to start their own businesses with the little they have.

