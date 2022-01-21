Minority calls for an impartial enquiry into Bogoso explosion

The Minority in Parliament has called for an impartial enquiry into the explosion that claimed 13 lives and dozens sustaining varying degrees of injuries yesterday at Apiate, a town close to Bogoso in the Western Region.

They described the tragic explosion as “heart-wrenching accident and unfortunate lost of lives and destruction of several properties.”

A statement signed by Ranking Member on Mines and Energy Committee Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor, stated that there are strict laid down protocols to be followed during transportation of such explosives in accordance with LI2177.

“This incident is unacceptable because there are strict laid down protocols to be followed during transportation of such explosives in accordance with LI2177.”

The statement whiles commiserating with the affected persons called on government to do all within its powers to support the affected people in order to ameliorate their loss.

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, there was an accident involving a truck conveying explosive material for a mining company, a motorcycle, and a third vehicle close to an electricity transformer, leading to the explosion.

The tragic incident resulted in many houses and structures in sections of the town being destroyed.

Read below full statement:

Press Release

For Immediate Release

21st January, 2022

MINORITY CALLS FOR AN INDEPENDENT ENQUIRY INTO THE BOGOSO EXPLOSION

The Minority in Parliament has received the tragic news of an explosion in Apiate, a town close to Bogoso in the Western Region in which several lives and properties were lost.

Credible reports confirm that a motorcycle run into a vehicle carrying explosives resulting in the carnage leading to loss of lives and destruction of properties.

This incident is unacceptable because there are strict laid down protocols to be followed during the transportation of such explosives in accordance with LI2177.

It is our firm conviction that with strict regulatory enforcement and compliance of protocols, this unfortunate incident could have been averted.

The Minority is therefore calling for an impartial enquiry into this heart-wrenching accident and unfortunate lost of at least seventeen lives and destruction of several properties.

This enquiry among others will prevent the recurrence of such an incident in the future.

We therefore call on the government to do all within its powers to support the affected people in order to ameliorate their lost.

The Minority wishes to join well meaning Ghanaians to commiserate and share in the pain and anguish of all affected people.

Signed

John Abdulai Jinapor

Ranking Member, Mines and Energy Committee