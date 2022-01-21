MP for Bosome Freho donates to support renovation of schools in his constituency

21.01.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho Constituency, Hon. Akwasi Darko Boateng has donated some building materials to some communities in the Susu-Freho and Nsuta Zones within his constituency.

According to the MP, the donation is to aid the renovation of some dilapidated school buildings in the area.

The items donated included 700 bags of cement, 25 packets of roofing sheets among others.

He explained that the gesture is a result of a request made by these communities during the “Thank You Tour” post Parliamentary and Presidential Elections in 2020.

The beneficiary towns include Nyamebekyere, Tomfuokrom, Nsuta, Alhajikrom, Aframoase, Kakra, Yabiri, Keteke, Anomawobi, Appiakrom, Huntaado and Aboabo, all in the Nsuta zone with Minti, Nsuaem II, Nsutem, Ahwiaso, Semdadieso, Besease, Tebeso II, Anwiaso, Gyimakyi, Tete No.1, Kordikrom, Freso, Abosamso, Asamama, Amomorso, Nsuaem II and Subriso in the Susu Freho Zone.

“As the MP for this area, I’m ensuring that my constituents receive the best form of education in a conducive and well-structured atmosphere. Despite my earlier donation of chairs and desks and other learning materials, I will continue to lend a helping hand any time the need arises,” he said.

Touching on current educational reforms being undertaken by the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES), he called on all those who matter in the educational sector and its stakeholders to fully embrace and further help the government to implement the newly introduced Semester-based educational system for basic schools.

He has also reaffirmed the government’s commitment and efforts to ensure that the Semester-based system is smoothly administered in basic schools.

“Ghana’s education has come of age and must align itself with the contemporary times. This is not the first time the country is seeing educational reforms. President Kufuor at some point in time during his regime increased the number of years of Senior Secondary Schools from 3 years to 4 years.”

He further admonished teachers and other stakeholders to welcome and experiment this new reform of semester-based school to assess its strengths and weaknesses.

Speaking to Akoma FM’s Nana Afriyie, he mentioned the intervention was carried out as a result of a critical assessment of the current state of the educational infrastructure in his constituency which needed attention.

Taking delivery of the items in Kokyerekrom, the Assemblymember for the area, Hon. Osei Clement thanked the MP for this kind gesture and promised to personally lead his area to use the items for its intended purpose.

“We thank and bless our MP for this gesture which would go a long way to give our education a facelift here. We wish the Hon. Akwasi Darko Boateng well in all his future endeavours,” he concluded.