Bogoso Disaster: Bawumia visits Apiatse with IGP to mourn with victims of Thursday’s explosion

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is currently in Appiatse with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to personally gather first-hand information after Thursday’s explosion.

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, there was an accident involving a truck conveying explosive material for a mining company, a motorcycle, and a third vehicle close to an electricity transformer, leading to the explosion.

The tragic incident resulted in many houses and structures in sections of the town being destroyed. Government has put in place to measures to ensure that stranded community members are catered for in the coming days.

Amid the efforts by the government to restore normalcy to the community, Dr. Bawumia has this morning visited Appiatse to mourn with victims.

According to the Ministry of Information, the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will also be in Appiatse today.

Government reports that the explosion has killed 17 people and left 59 people injured.

While the injured have been admitted to various hospitals, the remaining residents of Appiatse have been asked to evacuate to neighbouring communities for safety.

