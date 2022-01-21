Akufo-Addo visits Appiatse today after Thursday’s tragic explosion

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today, Friday, January 21, 2022 visit Appiatse, near Bogoso in the Western Region to assess the situation on the ground.

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, there was an accident involving a truck conveying explosive material for a mining company, a motorcycle and a third vehicle close to an electricity transformer leading to the explosion.

The tragic incident resulted in many houses and structures in sections of the town being blown into pieces. Plans have been put in place by government to ensure that stranded community members are catered for in the coming days.

In a press release from the Ministry of Information providing an update on the explosion, it has disclosed that President Akufo-Addo will be in Appiatse today.

“As relief and containment efforts continue, and the situation is brought under considerable control, President Akufo-Addo will visit Appiatse to assess the effectiveness of the response effort,” the release signed Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said.

As part of government efforts to restore normalcy to the affected community, personnel from the Police Service, Fire Service, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Ghana Health Service, National Ambulance Service, the Municipal Authority, and residents have all been involved in providing support.

All hospitals within the Bogoso Municipality and its environs are treating injured persons. An evacuation plan has been activated to move those in critical condition to medical facilities in Accra.

Meanwhile, a joint team of police and military explosion experts has been deployed to examine the situation and put in place the requisite measures to forestall a secondary explosion.

The death toll as of this morning stands at 17 with 59 people injured.