Bogoso explosion: Mahama saddened, says its a ‘truly sad day for Ghana’

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama has described Thursday's explosion at Apiate near Bogoso in the Western Region as a truly sad day for Ghana.

Having learned of the disaster, the National Democratic Congress 2020 presidential candidate extended his deepest condolence to the families of victims.

In a Facebook post, John Dramani Mahama said; “A truly sad day for Ghana! My deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the unfortunate disaster at Appiatse, in the Bogoso District of the Western Region this afternoon.

“Let’s pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, as we also urge the security and emergency services to continue to work assiduously to alleviate the damage and suffering in the affected communities.”

The ex-Ghana president concluded, “To the chiefs and people in the affected areas, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the country stand with you, in this time of grief.”

It was disaster on Thursday afternoon when a vehicle carrying mining equipments had an accident after a collision with a motorcycle.

Subsequently, the vehicle believe to have explosive materials on board exploded, killing several people and leaving many injured and in need of medical care.

The Ghana Police Service, the National Fire Service, and the National Disaster Management Organisation immediately rushed to the location and have since been working to help the affected community.

