Central Gonja: Fulani man shot dead police assistant at Lingbinkura near Buipe

2 HOURS AGO
A Fulani herdman who is currently at large, has shot dead a police assistant identified as Mr. Salifu Lampo at Lingbinkura near Buipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region on Thursday, January 29, 2022.

Narrating circumstances that led to the death of the police assistant, a relative of the deceased, Mr. Adam Mbomwura revealed that the deceased was shot on his motorbike after he had picked a CID officer towards the Lingbinkura community.

He said whiles on their way they chanced on the culprit who has long been on the wanted list of the police for perpetuating several crimes including the killing of a man some weeks ago.

Upon spotting the alleged culprit, the CID is said to have got down from the motorbike to allow the deceased officer to trace the Fulani man.

According to Adam Mbomwura, the now deceased police assistant succeeded in clamping him down with his motorbike.

The Fulani man after sensing danger pulled out a pistol from his pocket and shot the deceased on his chest killing him on the spot.

The mortal remains of the deceased has since been laid to rest in accordance with Islamic practices.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

TOP STORIES

