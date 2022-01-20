DANSYN ISO trains youth in mobile app development

DANSYN Innovations Social Organization (DANSYN ISO), a Non-Profit ICT hub has organized a 6 weeks training dubbed “Bolgatanga Start-up Summit” in mobile application development for 12 young people in the Upper East Region.

It was organized by Dansyn ISO in partnership with Ghana Tech Lab and supported by MasterCard Foundation Young Africa Works, Ministry of Communications and the World Bank.

Speaking in an interview with our Correspondent Emmanuel Akayeti in Bolgatanga, the Training Officer, a Computer Engineer and a fellow of the African Union Digital Information Field Louis Marie Atoluko Ayariga stated that, the penetration of mobile application is on the ascendency.

He noted that mobile phones abound with a lot of job opportunities for mobile App developers, yet such skills are low in this part of the world.

According to him, there is the need to equip the youth with such skill for them to be self-employed, create jobs and to also be relevant in solving societal problems in terms of ICT.

Mr Atoluko said they had earlier on in September last year trained 20 young ladies on mobile application development for 3 weeks and the just ended one was 6 weeks and participants were given skills on mobile app development.

He added that the ideas generated after the pitching by the trainees, if well carried out, will in the end help solve the problems of our society.

He stated that they will be taken through business development training which some of them could make a business out of mobile application while others too will go into internship to get a feel of work before they move into society.

Nancy Avam Afelik who studied accounting in school and took part in the training had her group came first in the pitching with the prototype app, M-Ward, a mobile application that will help parents and teachers monitor their wards in school.

With this, Ms. Afelik said the app will enable parents to monitor their wards in school, what they are learning, assignments and attendance. Their group code name NEPP TEK intends to do more research into the area to ensure that the app becomes more viable in the future.