Covid-19: Ghana Health Service to vaccinate students in all SHSs

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has dispatched teams to the various Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the country to vaccinate eligible students.

The move to have students in SHS vaccinated started last year when the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) gave the go ahead for persons age 15 and above to be included in the vaccination.

However, the exercise had to be suspended for the Christmas break.

With Senior High Schools in the country reopening this month, the Ghana Health Service in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) is set to restart the exercise.

“The GHS in collaboration with GES has restarted the vaccination exercise in all schools. In this vein, vaccination teams have been dispatched to schools to vaccinate students who have not yet been vaccinated. Students who have already been vaccinated are required to bring their vaccination cards to school for inspection.

“The Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Education Service is by this release requesting the cooperation of parents and all stakeholders to make this exercise a success,” the press release issued by the GHS and GES has said.

The release noted that the GHS and the GES counts on the continuous support of parents and guardians in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in all schools and communities.

Below is the joint press release:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

More Headlines
