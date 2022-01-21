ModernGhana logo
A/R: Maakro M/A Primary 'A' classrooms turned into brothel — Headmistress laments

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
The Headmistress of Maakro M/A Primary 'A' School in the Suame Municipal of the Ashanti region, Mrs. Florence Tawiah, has lamented over their classrooms been turned into a brothel by the residents.

This, according to her, was as a result of poor security at the school, especially in the evening.

She noted that used condoms and tissues are scattered everywhere in the classrooms in the morning.

Speaking to this reporter on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at the school, she added that the situation has also given room for ‘wee’ smokers to gang up in the school.

The school has therefore appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to construct a fence wall around the school to secure the school against the alleged immoral and illegal activities.

“Lack of fence wall has paved the way for some residents to bring in their boyfriends and girlfriend to engage in sexual activities. Sometimes condoms and tissues are found in the classrooms in the morning.

“Wee smokers too have also taken over the classrooms during the evening and the day times. Sometimes I had to fight them to leave for teachings and learning to go on.

“All those challenges in the school are due to lack of proper and or tight security service and fence wall that has not been constructed around the school to restrict unwanted entries, so the GES should rescue us from these challenges for effective teaching and learning,” she passionately appealed to GES.

