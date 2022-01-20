ModernGhana logo
Pillion rider arrested after 'peppering' Okada rider

Eyram Botwe, age 20, has been nabbed by the Akatsi Police after he attempted to rob an Okada rider of his Haojue Motorbike at Agorve after "peppering" the rider's eye and blunting him.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mrs Effia Tenge, Volta Regional Public Affairs Officer of Police, who briefed the Ghana News Agency in Ho said suspect, a pillion, was arrested on Wednesday by members of the Agorve Community after suspect poured pepper-powder into the eyes of the rider causing both suspect (pillion) and the rider to fall down.

She said just then, the suspect whose plan was to rob the motorbike from its rider then attempted to escape with the machine abandoning the rider to his fate.

She said the suspect had earlier engaged the services of the rider to convey him from Akatsi to Agorve, but on reaching a section of the road near Agorve township, he carried out the planned act.

DSP Tenge said community members, who were attracted to shouts of help by the victim, came to his rescue and assisted in arresting Botwe.

Meanwhile these attacks per similar modus operandi had become a trend in the region and commercial motor riders must guard against such situations.

Suspect is currently in Police custody assisting the investigation and will be put before court Thursday.

GNA

