Year of Roads: Savannah Regional Minister inspects asphalting of Damongo township roads

Year of Roads: Savannah Regional Minister inspects asphalting of Damongo township roads
Following the commencement of the asphalting of the Damongo township roads, the Savannah Regional Minister, Hon Saeed Muazu Jibril together with staff of the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council paid an inspection visit to the construction site to get first hand information of the pace of work.

The project which commenced on Monday 17th January, 2022, is targeted at covering 15km within the Damongo township in the West Gonja Municipality.

Addressing journalists on the sidelines of the inspection, Hon. Saeed Muazu Jibril revealed that the asphalting only affects the bitumen roads in the township.

He disclosed that the purpose for which government is asphalting the roads is to increase their life span adding that the thickness of the asphalt is 1.7 cm.

He also catalogued the significance of asphalting the Damongo township roads saying it will enhance the socio-economic growth and well-being of the residents.

"It will improve the the quality of the roads and vehicle movement. It will also reduce the number of minutes and hours used in plying the roads for economic and other purposes," he said.

The construction firm executing the project is QGMI Limited.

The asphalting of the Damongo township roads is expected to last for two months.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

