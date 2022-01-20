ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

V/R: Minister breaks ground for construction of rice mill in Central Tongu

Regional News V/R: Minister breaks ground for construction of rice mill in Central Tongu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has cut the sod for the commencement of work on a high standard Rice Mill factory in the region.

The factory, which is located at Mafi-Adidome is expected to produce over 50 tons of rice per hour.

Dr Letsa, in an official visit to the Central Tongu District, has given the green light for construction works to commence on the facility which would ready in six months.

He said the project which is supported by 'Spring Agro' an Indian Company, would help boost Agri-business activities in the region.

"This is a testament to our recent Volta Trade and Investment Fair event where the Indian Ambassador reaffirmed his commitment to partner the region in growing the Agricultural sector."

Dr Letsa also indicated the facility would be one of the best in Volta and Ghana at large due to advanced technological facilities to be attached.

Mr Thomas More Zonyra, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area added that other facilities such as Maize seed processor would also be fixed after the first phase.

He said the presence of the facilities would provide jobs to the teeming unemployed youth in the area and beyond.

He also said local farmers would be engaged on commercial basis for providing the raw materials to the facility for processing.

The facility which would cover a four acre land according to the DCE in the interim, would bring relief to rice farmers in the area since they struggle to get their agro products processed for the final market consumption.

Mr Harman Randhaha, the Managing Director of Spring Agro, said agriculture played an important role in every economic activity "so this factory would contribute to the financial growth of the District."

The event was part of the regional Minister's tour to the various Municipal and District Assemblies in the region.

The tour also took the Minister and his enterouge to some business farms in the District.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
ModernGhana Links
N/R: Cuban Ambassador pays a familiarization visit to TaTU
20.01.2022 | Regional News
Suame MCE urge teachers to abreast themselves with the new curriculum
17.01.2022 | Regional News
Wulensi: Communities meet to raise funds for construction of bridge
17.01.2022 | Regional News
DCE for North Gonja hands over office, accommodation spaces to state institutions
15.01.2022 | Regional News
U/E/R: Private sector participation in maternal and new born health in rural areas critical — Dr Bogee
13.01.2022 | Regional News
Upper West: Pelco consult trains selected youth on gender based violence; set to embark on regional campaign against GBV
11.01.2022 | Regional News
TTAG holds 26th Annual Delegates Congress in Tamale
10.01.2022 | Regional News
Tano South Municipal Assembly inaugurates sub-committees
06.01.2022 | Regional News
Tano South Municipal Assembly holds Assembly Meeting at Bechem
05.01.2022 | Regional News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line