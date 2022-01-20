Sack Milo! Ghanaians demand

There is a general outrage over the poor performance of the senior national team, the Black Stars, who were eliminated at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) being hosted by Cameroon.

Majority of Ghanaians are now clamouring for the sacking of Serbian trainer, Coach Milovan Rajevac who supervised the disastrous performance of the team.

The Black Stars was so weak that minnows who double as debutants, Comoros Island, even defeated them 3-2 and eliminated the four times champions on Tuesday night.

Per the statistics, Comoros had three shots on target and scored all of them.

To make matters worse, Black Stars captain Andre Morgan Dede Ayew was sent off after about 24 minutes for a dangerous play after a VAR review, and Ghana had to play the game with ten men for about 75 minutes.

The Black Stars managed a single point at the AFCON in Group C where they earlier played Morocco and lost 1-0 before drawing 1-1 with Gabon.

Govt Incensed

In the ensuing heat, the government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has expressed its disappointment in the Black Stars, over their “abysmal performance.”

There was a flicker of hope for the team, with the possibility of beating Comoros on Tuesday to stand a chance of qualifying to the next round of the competition as one of the best third qualifying teams, but failed to utilise the great opportunity.

The team conceded a goal after just four minutes of play and had skipper Dede Ayew shown a red card in the 25th minute.

Government Statement

In a statement signed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, the government said, “The entire country is extremely disappointed by the abysmal performance and early exit of the Black Stars from the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports shares in the nation’s sentiment.”

It continued: “With the government providing the team all the needed logistical and financial support, including resources for preparation and participation in the qualifier stage to the tournament and eventually a pre-tournament camping in Qatar, the Ministry is particularly disappointed with the team’s performance.”

“The Ministry”, therefore, “has summoned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) leadership to an emergency meeting scheduled for Friday, January 21, 2022 to urgently discuss and take decisions aimed at salvaging the performance of the Black Stars, especially in the next set of games.”

The ministry went on to express its commitment to take “urgent steps to ensure that the Black Stars is restored to its status as a symbol of national pride for all Ghanaians and a powerhouse of African football.”

Public Outrage

With Ghana being a football-loving nation, the poor performance and particularly the early exit of the national team at the 2021 AFCON has ruffled feathers of many across the country.

Many Ghanaians took to social media mainly, to vent their frustrations over the developments and called for various interventions to be initiated.

While some persons held the view that the entire team and management be overhauled, others shared the view that the head coach, Milovan Rajevac (Milo) and GFA boss, Kurt Okraku be given the sack immediately.

Some Ghanaians too apportioned blames on some of the players of the team, notably the Ayew brothers – Dede and Jordan Ayew – both sons of Ghanaian football legend, Abedi Ayew Pele.

Milo's Record

After leaving Ghana unceremoniously in 2010 after the World Cup, Al Ahli Club of Saudi Arabia sacked Milovan after five months. He moved to Qatar and was again sacked after four months.

Thailand sacked him after their first group game in the Asia Cup. Algeria sacked him after just two games.

Per the records, throughout his career as a coach since 1989, no club he has handled has retained him for more than two years. Not even his hometown club. The same club he played for.

The only place he has enjoyed his longest stay is in Ghana.

Milo's Reaction

When confronted with the team's performance at the tournament, Milovan Rajevac is reported to have retorted after the match that he had only been with the team for just three and a half months and that Ghanaians should not expect magic.

This is not the first time the Serbian had been in the news over some sarcastic remarks usually after poor performances from his team.

He is also reported to have said prior to the Comoros game that the current team did not have players like former captain, Asamoah Gyan (Baby Jet), suggesting that his team lacked the needed resources to perform well at big events or replicate the successes of the yesteryears.

—DGN online