Let’s come together to build a resilient, prosperous society – Ofori-Atta to Ghanaians

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Minister for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta
2 HOURS AGO
Minister for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta
The Minister for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is appealing to Ghanaians to come together and help the government build a resilient, more dynamic and prosperous society by paying taxes.

The year 2022 looks promising for the country especially with the Ghana Revenue exceeding its target of revenue mobilisation for last year.

According to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, complementing that success with the gains of the yet-to-be approved Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) would see Ghana doing well this year.

“With this new dawn of GRA exceeding targets, we expect that to continue. With the new national ID system the now 15.5 million people are going to be on their books. That is what gives me the excitement into the future because when I read the Fitch Report, you are doubting that we can make our revenues, I am confident that we can.

“They are worried that we cant come to the international market, we are saying it's fine, we have our SDRs that will suffice for the first half and then we will figure out another method of getting there. So plan B is to stay focused and ensure that we get our E-levy through, ensure that our domestic revenue mobilization is strong and that be, we do not need to go the market,” Ken Ofori-Atta told the media on Wednesday.

With the country’s revenue mobilisation doing so well, the Minister says there is an opportunity to move forward to a better society.

He noted that the country must seize the opportunity with the help of the citizenry.

“The opportunity to build a resilient, more dynamic and prosperous society lies ahead of us. We must all seize this moment to build forward better and wealthy society,” Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta stressed.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

