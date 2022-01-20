Prosecute Captain Smart — Amoako-Atta tells Police

Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah, acting through his solicitor, has implored the Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police Service to “expedite action” in the prosecution of Captain Smart for making an allegation of corruption against him (the Minister).

In a letter signed by Francis K. Yeboah of Amicus Legal Consult and addressed to the Director-General of the Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police Service, the Solicitor of the Minister said: “Our instructions are for us to implore you to expedite action in the prosecution of the suspect and assure you that our Client would make himself available whenever he is required in the course of the prosecution.”

The action of the Minister comes on the back of the release of an investigative report by the Criminal Investigations Department, CID, of the Ghana Police Service, which exonerated him of corruption claims levelled against him by Captain Smart.

Following the release of the report, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah indicated his readiness to proceed to court to press charges against all persons who made the allegations against him.

“There is evidence against suspect Captain Smart for the offences of Defrauding by False Pretences and Accepting and Giving Bribe to corrupt a Public Officer,” the report indicated, adding that “the investigation is being finalized for prosecution.”

