Nima violence: Police should recruit more personnel to curb crime — Anyaa Sowutuom MP

The Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, has urged the Police Service to recruit more police officers to reach the acceptable global police per population standards.

This comes after timely intervention by the Police on Tuesday afternoon averted what could have been bloodshed following a violent clash between two gangs of Nima and Mamobi.

According to reports, four persons died from the clash, but the Police are yet to confirm this.

“The population of the Police Force is about 40,000 and the population estimated [of Ghana] is about 30 million. UN says minimum standards is one police man to 500 people,’’ Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

He added, "As I speak to you Ghana is currently at one policeman to 768 people which falls short of the global standards. There is the need to boot staff level and you have my assurance that government shall do so going forward. So we will increase staff and go beyond the global standards.”

The Police Service have over the years complained about the number of personnel it has, arguing they are not enough to deal with growing crime rates and the demand for more policing in communities.

This is far below the United Nation’s minimum ratio of 1:500.