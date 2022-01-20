UTAG Strike : All 15 branches to continue strike

The fifteen member branches of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) have decided to continue with their industrial action despite a directive from the National Labour Commission (NLC) to call it off.

This was contained in a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Dr Asare Asante-Annor, National Secretary of UTAG.

It said the branches made the resolution after separate meetings on the directive.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana on Monday, January 10, 2022, embarked on an industrial action over their “worsening” conditions of service.

The National Labour Commission after hearing their case on Thursday, January 13, 2022, ruled that the strike be called off, because it was illegal and did not follow due process.

