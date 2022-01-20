ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UTAG Strike : All 15 branches to continue strike

Education UTAG Strike : All 15 branches to continue strike
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The fifteen member branches of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) have decided to continue with their industrial action despite a directive from the National Labour Commission (NLC) to call it off.

This was contained in a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Dr Asare Asante-Annor, National Secretary of UTAG.

It said the branches made the resolution after separate meetings on the directive.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana on Monday, January 10, 2022, embarked on an industrial action over their “worsening” conditions of service.

The National Labour Commission after hearing their case on Thursday, January 13, 2022, ruled that the strike be called off, because it was illegal and did not follow due process.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
ModernGhana Links
Students lament negative impact of UTAG strike
19.01.2022 | Education
S/R: 1,143 laptops distributed to JHS teachers — GES
19.01.2022 | Education
Tain DCE welcome pupils on 'my first day at school'
19.01.2022 | Education
GES must explain rationale behind changing from trimester to semester system - Peter Nortsu Kotoe
19.01.2022 | Education
Mintah Akandoh gives scholarships worth GHS100k to needy by brilliant students in Juaboso
19.01.2022 | Education
We will work with teacher unions to ensure 2022 academy calendar is not disrupted – GES
19.01.2022 | Education
School Reopening: Parents have no excuse not to send children to school — Ntim-Fordjour
18.01.2022 | Education
Bolgatanga Technical University to run Masters of Technology in 2023
18.01.2022 | Education
Aluta Continua: We are unable to call off strike – UG-UTAG to NLC
18.01.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line