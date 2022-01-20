Ghana’s Prof. Robert Hinson appointed acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Kigali

Professor Robert E. Hinson has been appointed Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Kigali, effective January 19.

A skilled University Administrator, Professor Hinson started his academic career in the year 2003.

He has acted as Director of Institutional Advancement at the University of Ghana, Head of Department, Head of Hall and Coordinator of the MSc. International Business Degree Programme in the same University.

He also had the privilege of serving a short stint as Rector of the Perez University College in Ghana.

Professor Hinson holds a doctorate degree in Marketing from the University of Ghana and a second in International Business from the Aalborg University Business School in Denmark.

He also holds a Chartered Marketing qualification from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK.

Ranked the leading Marketing Scholar in Africa in 2021, Professor Hinson is the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic, at the University of Kigali, and edits the Palgrave Studies of Public Sector Management in Africa as well as the Palgrave Studies of Marketing in Emerging Economies.

—citinewsroom