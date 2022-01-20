ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Govt’s digitalization drive not transformative; now cynical – Says Bright Simons

Social News Govt’s digitalization drive not transformative; now cynical – Says Bright Simons
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons has punched deep holes into the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) much talked about digitalization agenda saying, initiatives rolled out under the drive are poorly thought through.

He simply described the government's digital reforms as non-transformative, problematic and cynical.

Citing the Ghana card, SIM re-registration exercise, GPS addressing system, medical drone delivery, among others, Bright Simons said, given the incoherence and disintegration in the various policy initiatives, it has become crystal clear that government’s massive push for digitalization is rather to serve a commercial purpose and not for public good.

“There are some bright spots, but taken as a whole, it’s not transformative. In some respect, it’s actually quite problematic. There are instances where I fear because it’s so hyper-branded and the political stakes are so high.”

“I think the policy coherence is important and for these big initiatives that we are talking about, there are internal contradictions that fuel the cynicism. It’s almost as if they were genuinely doing this in good faith. There are a number of cases in this digital agenda that if the Vice President, his advisory team and government were duly committed to digital transformation, they wouldn’t do things that way in terms of objective and actual practice”, Bright Simons told Bernard Avle on the Point of View on Citi TV.

Spearheaded by the Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Akufo-Addo government has introduced digital interventions such as mobile money interoperability, digital renewal of National Health Insurance, implementation of the digital address system, among others.

Many of these, according to the governing New Patriotic Party, have significantly improved the economic and social lives of Ghanaians.

But Bright Simons is having none of that, insisting that the Vice President’s quest for a digitized economy seems politically motivated.

“Unfortunately for the Vice President, we have a lot of evidence to question his commitment. But in questioning the commitment, we hope for a change in the policies. I was quite impressed until it became clear to me that Dr. Bawumia relied on this to appeal to a youthful audience to create a new narrative that will make him stand out among politicians and while that is not necessarily bad, I felt a bit betrayed. It was purely a political PR opposed to the genuine commitment to a policy of using digitization to transform Ghana”, Bright Simons noted.

—citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Concerned students threaten demonstration over UTAG strike
20.01.2022 | Social News
CLOGSAG begins indefinite strike today over poor conditions of service
20.01.2022 | Social News
UTAG directs members to continue strike until further notice
20.01.2022 | Social News
Maame Tiwaa holds first EOCO meeting with UN Agencies
20.01.2022 | Social News
NLC slams university managers after UTAG snubs directive to end strike
20.01.2022 | Social News
Confusion as Bolgatanga Assembly locks up old abattoir, chase butchers out to new Gh¢1.2 million abattoir
19.01.2022 | Social News
We fully support ongoing SIM re-registration exercise; we don't contest NCA, Communication Ministry – NIA
19.01.2022 | Social News
Ho: Mixed reactions over Black Stars poor performance at 2021 AFCON
19.01.2022 | Social News
2021 AFCON: Kumasi disappointed over humiliating defeat by Comoros
19.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line