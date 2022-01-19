ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2021 AFCON: Kumasi disappointed over humiliating defeat by Comoros

Social News 2021 AFCON: Kumasi disappointed over humiliating defeat by Comoros
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Some football fans in Kumasi have expressed disappointment at the Black Stars' inability to progress from the group stage in the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

The Black Stars was eliminated from the tournament following their 3-2 defeat to Comoros in the final Group C fixture, on Tuesday night.

They lost by a lone goal to Morocco in the opening match, drew with Gabon in their second game and lost 3-2 to the Coelacanths of Comoros on Tuesday.

Some fans who spoke to the GNA sports in an interview shared their views on the humiliating exit of the Black Stars from the AFCON.

Felix Aboagye, a phone seller at Adum told GNA Sports that “we were expecting a lot of things from the Black Stars after the 40- year trophy drought”.

He said the players were not giving out their best in the three games they played and wasted everybody's time.

'I think Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew have nothing new to offer the Black Stars team and Ghanaians' he stated.

Mr. Osei Akoto, a bookshop keeper described the team's AFCON campaign as a disgrace to the nation and Ghana's reputation as a football nation.

He called for a reshuffle in the national team and the management of football in the country to help restore the image of the country as a leading football nation in Africa.

Mr. Akoto said after spending huge sums of money on the players, Ghanaians did not deserve the kind of treatment meted out to them by the players.

Madame Elizabeth Owusu, a trader, said 'I'm a football fan and always watch Black Stars' games, but I was very disappointed about their performance and the results of the team yesterday.

"I closed early from work yesterday to watch the game but I felt crestfallen of the team', she added.

She blamed the abysmal performance of the team on the influence of the Ghana Football Association in the selection of the players for the tournament.

Madame Owusu, urged the government and other stakeholders to work together with the FA to draw a development plan for the country's football, adding that, the FA should seriously consider the development of colts' football and work to improve on the local league to help select local players to build the national team.

'The local players should be given the chance to play for the Black Stars irrespective of the teams they play.

“I think they are pretty good as some of the foreign-based players," she claimed.

Mr. Isaac Ayensu stated that the coach of the team should be sacked immediately when the team returned to Ghana.

He stressed the need for the government to review the huge bonuses which had been a grave concern to many Ghanaians and hence, their lukewarm attitude towards the team.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Confusion as Bolgatanga Assembly locks up old abattoir, chase butchers out to new Gh¢1.2 million abattoir
19.01.2022 | Social News
We fully support ongoing SIM re-registration exercise; we don't contest NCA, Communication Ministry – NIA
19.01.2022 | Social News
Ho: Mixed reactions over Black Stars poor performance at 2021 AFCON
19.01.2022 | Social News
Alleged Kasoa teen killers appear in Court without lawyer
19.01.2022 | Social News
Five die in accident on Techiman –Tuobodom highway
19.01.2022 | Social News
Stay away from alcohol, hard drugs — Youth urged
19.01.2022 | Social News
Use dialogue, not brute force, childish behavior and 'takaashi' — Adam Bonaa to MPs ahead of resumption
19.01.2022 | Social News
UN Secretary-General meets Foreign Affairs Minister
19.01.2022 | Social News
Agogo: Municipal Security Council requests military deployment to avert farmer-herder bloody clashes
19.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line