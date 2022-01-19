53-year-old fisherman caged over defilement

A 53-year-old fisherman accused of defiling a 10-year-old minor at La in Accra has been remanded into Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Samuel Odoi Yemofio pleaded not guilty for defilement and prayed the court to take sample of his blood to ascertain whether he had sex with the victim.

The court, presided over by Mrs. Patricia Amponsah, said it was unsure when granted bail, the accused person would appear to stand trial.

The trial judge, therefore, ordered prosecution to file their witness statements for expeditious trial.

The matter has been adjourned to February 4 for Case Management Conference.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant was a trader residing at La and an aunty of the victim, a class four pupil.

The accused person, also reside in the same area.

The prosecution said on January 12, this year, at about 4:30 pm, the victim went out to sell ice cream and returned home with tears.

It said whiles returning home, the accused person allegedly lured the victim into his room, gagged her with a piece of cloth and had sex with her.

The prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the Police at La leading to the arrest of the accused person.

