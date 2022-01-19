GHS begins COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

Ghana Health Service (GHS) has started administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to selected persons who are fully inoculated in the last three to six months.

They include healthcare workers, persons with underlying medical conditions, persons 60 years and above, frontline security personnel, members of the Executive, Judiciary and Legislature.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of GHS, disclosed this during a media engagement in Accra to provide policy update on COVID-19 management.

He said the number of unvaccinated was a major concern as a high proportion of critical cases were people who had not been vaccinated.

In that regard, the GHS had intensified efforts to help further reduce the number of cases in the fourth wave, he added.

The COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is to give people an added level of protection from COVID-19 if their existing protection has waned over time.

Ghana as of January 16, 2022, has recorded a total of 155,242 confirmed cases, with 4,185 active cases, 40 severe cases, 11 in critical condition with a death toll of 1,364.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye reiterated the call on Ghanaians to continue to adhere to the safety protocols to stem the spread of the virus.

GNA