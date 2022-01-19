Five die in accident on Techiman –Tuobodom highway

An accident on the Techiman-Tuobodom highway in the Bono East Region, in the early hours of Wednesday, has claimed five lives.

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), which confirmed the accident, said 15 passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.

Some of the injured, the GNA gathered, were in critical conditions at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital and responding to treatment.

The accident occurred when a truck collided head-on with a bus, which was coming from the opposite direction.

Mr Emmanuel Achemapong-Parry, the Bono East Regional Head of the NRSA, who confirmed the story, told the GNA that the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the hospital's mortuary.

When contacted, Chief Superintendent Oppong Asirifi, the Bono East Regional Police Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), also confirmed the story, adding the police were still gathering facts.

GNA