ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Five die in accident on Techiman –Tuobodom highway

Social News Five die in accident on Techiman –Tuobodom highway
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

An accident on the Techiman-Tuobodom highway in the Bono East Region, in the early hours of Wednesday, has claimed five lives.

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), which confirmed the accident, said 15 passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.

Some of the injured, the GNA gathered, were in critical conditions at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital and responding to treatment.

The accident occurred when a truck collided head-on with a bus, which was coming from the opposite direction.

Mr Emmanuel Achemapong-Parry, the Bono East Regional Head of the NRSA, who confirmed the story, told the GNA that the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the hospital's mortuary.

When contacted, Chief Superintendent Oppong Asirifi, the Bono East Regional Police Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), also confirmed the story, adding the police were still gathering facts.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Stay away from alcohol, hard drugs — Youth urged
19.01.2022 | Social News
Use dialogue, not brute force, childish behavior and 'takaashi' — Adam Bonaa to MPs ahead of resumption
19.01.2022 | Social News
UN Secretary-General meets Foreign Affairs Minister
19.01.2022 | Social News
Agogo: Municipal Security Council requests military deployment to avert farmer-herder bloody clashes
19.01.2022 | Social News
Winneba: Rewarding dedicated services is my priority — Afenyo-Markin hands over ultra-modern ICT laboratory, library, fashion training center
19.01.2022 | Social News
Madman rapes, kills woman at Aposs-Okanta prayer camp in Suhum
19.01.2022 | Social News
Henry Quartey angry at waste management firms over filth in Accra
19.01.2022 | Social News
Don't degenerate Asantehene, Dormaahene conflict into unthinkable proportions with your reportages – GJA cautions media
19.01.2022 | Social News
Avian Influenza strikes in Sekondi-Takoradi and Effia Kwesimintsim
19.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line