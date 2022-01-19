COVID-19: Moderna or Pfizer safe for pregnant women, they can now vaccinate – GHS

19.01.2022 LISTEN

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has said pregnant women can now be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, as part of measures to contain the spread of the disease among pregnant women.

According to him, this comes after a careful study by the Health Ministry and Ghana Health Service.

He said the recommended vaccines for pregnant women are either Moderna or Pfizer.

"Now, we have enough evidence, both local and international, indicating that it is safe to vaccinate pregnant women," Dr Kuma-Abaogye explains.

He added that the Health Ministry had some critical studies of which it is confident that both Pfizer and Moderna are safe for pregnant women.

The Director-General further appealed to pregnant women to take the opportunity and get vaccinated against the disease.

He stressed that all health workers, executives, security personnel, and all aged above 60 years are going to be given booster doses as part of the measures to ensure people are fully protected