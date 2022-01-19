ModernGhana logo
Chief Imam of Afro Arab Group of Companies dies

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
The Afro Arab Group of Companies led by Ambassador Alhaji Salamu has been hit by sad news with the passing of the Group's Chief Imam, Abdul Mumuni Wahab.

"In loving memory of Mr Abdul Mumuni Wahab affectionally known as America Man, we are saddened to announce his passing on the 18th of January 2021," Afro Arab Group stated.

Mr Abdul Mumuni before his demise was the Chief Imam for the Afro Arab Group.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu in an interview said the news of the death of 'America Man' was shocking.

"I was shocked when the news reached me that our Chief Imam has passed away. As the Holy Quran says It is Allah who gives and takes. It is our prayer that the Almighty Allah will grant him a befitting place to rest," Alhaji Salamu.

According to him, Mr Abdul Mumuni was a father, brother, son to the staff, management, clients and customers of the Afro Arab Group.

Ambassador Salamu indicated that a foundation will be set up by the Afro Arab Group in honour of the late Chief Imam of the Group.

Dickson Boadi
