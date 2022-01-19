Winneba: Rewarding dedicated services is my priority — Afenyo-Markin hands over ultra-modern ICT laboratory, library, fashion training center

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu who doubles as Deputy Leader for the Majority group in Ghana's Parliament, Hon Alexander Afenyo-Markin has indicated the need to reward people who have served their communities diligently.

The move he said will inspire patriotism among the youth to contribute to nation building.

"We must not lose sight of the fact that we are Africans, Ghana to be precise, and that we have our unique way and doctrines of rewarding Selfless and dedicated service," he stated.

The vociferous Lawyer and MP said this during the commissioning and handing over of an ultra-modern ICT laboratory, library and fashion training center to the National Vocational and Technical Institute (NVTI) in Winneba on Tuesday, January 18th, 2020.

The facility has three components namely ICT laboratory stocked with 40 computers, a fashion training center equipped with overlock, knitting and embroidery machines numbering 20 and two new pavilions with sets of furniture.

The state of the art edifice named after late Nii Commey Abbey, a former Municipal Chief Executive for Effutu was solely financed and equipped by Hon Alex Afenyo-Markin in honour of the former MCE for his dedicated and honest leadership to the Effutu people during his time.

The MP has also sponsored 250 students in the school and provided laptops to all teachers in the school.

He further bemoaned that unlike the past where society failed to acknowledge people who served Effutu in the area of academia, agriculture, politics, health, security among others, "I promise to change the status quo and this I have done with all the projects since I became your MP."

Hon Markin admonished MP's who will come after him in future to pursue and promote the good initiative he has commenced. This he believes was the surest way to revive the dying sense of patriotism in the youth of the area.

The Effutu MP urged the gathering to support and believe passionately in the Effutu dream “so long as I remain your humble, honest, competent, selfless representative in Parliament; our pursuit to build a modernised, progressive and a robust security for the Effutu constituency we all desire."

He continued that as future leaders of Effutu “We can, together, build a new civilization 'the Effutu dream' where there is fair opportunity for all in education, where hard work, enterprise and creativity are rewarded immensely, where there is an abundance of dignified working condition for all, where there is honest amongst all the citizens."

For his part, Ekow Young Martin, who is the Manager of the Winneba NVTI commended the MP for the kind gesture.

The projects, he said were timely considering the technological advancement in the academia field.

According to the Manager of the school, infrastructural intervention by Hon. Afenyo Markin was the first time since the school was established in 1992.

He added that the facilities by Effutu Lawmaker were timely and worth commending.

The Manager of the school indicated that with the acquisition of the new edifice and its ultra-modern gadgets, it automatically places the Winneba National Vocational Technical Training Institute ahead in the Central Region.

However, Ekow Young Martin mentioned that the lack of an official vehicle to monitor the students on their industrial attachment and studies was a hindrance and called on the MP for support.

The Chief of the Effutu traditional area, Neenyi Ghartey VII Osabarima in his address urged the people not to relent in demanding nothing but quality especially in the area of education.

He advised the people of Effutu to be part of positive decision making, be very circumspect and constructive in their criticism of their leaders devoid of insults and propaganda.

He commended Afenyo-Markin for his outstanding quality leadership skills describing him as God chosen for the people of Effutu.

Neenyi Ghartey VII Osabarima admonished the students to be serious with their studies.

He urged the teaching staff and management to take good care of the facilities to last long.

In attendance at the ceremony also were Nana Kwame Appiah, Central Regional Director of Ghana Library Authority, Captain Eyi Acquah, Presiding Member for Effutu Municipal Assembly, Mrs Mabel Judith Micah, Director of Education for Effutu Municipality, Madam Gifty Sey, Effutu Municipal Director for Ghana Library Authority, Aaron Moses Eduah, Parish Priest of Anglican Church in Winneba, Neenyi Mbiri III, Chief Fisherman for Effutu, Mahalia Abbey, daughter of late Nii Commey Abbey and Mr. Lord Dartey, cousin of late Nii Commey Abbey.