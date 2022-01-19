ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Henry Quartey angry at waste management firms over filth in Accra

Social News Henry Quartey angry at waste management firms over filth in Accra
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has expressed total disappointment in the various waste management firms operating in the capital, Accra.

According to the Minister, his tour of the city within the last few days, revealed that most parts of Accra had been engulfed in filth despite the distribution of some waste management facilities under the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ project.

During an engagement with Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Accra ahead of the execution of the program in February, Mr. Quartey charged them to ensure that the vicinities are cleared of all filth.

“I need to send the caution to you that next week, we will be calling all waste management companies, and we will bring the media in, and we will embarrass you. It will not be a nice talk at all.”

“When you have 27 compaction trucks, there can’t be any excuse at all,” he said.

Various assemblies have faced criticism because of incidences of rubbish left uncollected by the roadside.

“When you look at places like the Graphic Road, opposite the Graphic corporation, there are about 15 or 16 fertiliser bags [of rubbish]. They are there every day,” Mr. Quartey complained.

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council has also been engaging various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in Accra on their respective action plans.

With the growing concern of filth dominating most parts of the city, the government is set to ensure the enforcement of the sanitation bye-laws from February with the rollout of the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ project.

For instance, individuals and corporate bodies with filthy surroundings would be summoned and sanctioned by environmental health officers in two weeks’ time.

---citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Madman rapes, kills woman at Aposs-Okanta prayer camp in Suhum
19.01.2022 | Social News
Don't degenerate Asantehene, Dormaahene conflict into unthinkable proportions with your reportages – GJA cautions media
19.01.2022 | Social News
Avian Influenza strikes in Sekondi-Takoradi and Effia Kwesimintsim
19.01.2022 | Social News
C/R: Communities urged to form watch-dog teams to support police
19.01.2022 | Social News
Sack coach Milovan, dissolve Black Stars and build a new team ahead of World Cup this March — Nii Armah Ashittey
19.01.2022 | Social News
Irregular release of Common Fund affecting the education of visually-impaired—Blind Union
19.01.2022 | Social News
Nima clash: Gangsterism must stop — Opinion Leader
19.01.2022 | Social News
Security protection for important personalities has become status symbol, rather than real need — Expert
19.01.2022 | Social News
Bolga butchers embark on strike over relocation to new abattoir
19.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line