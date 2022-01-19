Henry Quartey angry at waste management firms over filth in Accra

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has expressed total disappointment in the various waste management firms operating in the capital, Accra.

According to the Minister, his tour of the city within the last few days, revealed that most parts of Accra had been engulfed in filth despite the distribution of some waste management facilities under the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ project.

During an engagement with Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Accra ahead of the execution of the program in February, Mr. Quartey charged them to ensure that the vicinities are cleared of all filth.

“I need to send the caution to you that next week, we will be calling all waste management companies, and we will bring the media in, and we will embarrass you. It will not be a nice talk at all.”

“When you have 27 compaction trucks, there can’t be any excuse at all,” he said.

Various assemblies have faced criticism because of incidences of rubbish left uncollected by the roadside.

“When you look at places like the Graphic Road, opposite the Graphic corporation, there are about 15 or 16 fertiliser bags [of rubbish]. They are there every day,” Mr. Quartey complained.

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council has also been engaging various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in Accra on their respective action plans.

With the growing concern of filth dominating most parts of the city, the government is set to ensure the enforcement of the sanitation bye-laws from February with the rollout of the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ project.

For instance, individuals and corporate bodies with filthy surroundings would be summoned and sanctioned by environmental health officers in two weeks’ time.

