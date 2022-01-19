NDC Zongo Caucus Coordinator condemns Nima clashes

19.01.2022 LISTEN

The Greater Accra Zongo Caucus Coordinator for the opposition National Democratic Congress ( NDC), Ismaila Horoya Ali has condemned the clashes that occurred at Nima on Tuesday.

Mr. Horoya blamed both sides for the mayhem that caused fear, tensions and panic in Nima and Mamobi.

A video that went viral on social media show members of the two rival gangs attacking each other with machetes and gunshots indiscriminately.

The bloody clash brought everything to a standstill in the busy Nima as innocent people were seen screaming and running for their lives.

"Zongo has come far and we do not need such happenings that drag our names and dignities into the mud. We are like a family regardless of our political, religious and other associations we affiliate to.

"We don't want such incidences to be happening in our Zongos particularly Nima and Mamobi. Let us live in peace with each other," Horoya stated.

He called on his fellow politicians, imams, chiefs and opinion leaders in the Zongos to condemn the incident and find a lasting solution to the problem.

The NDC's regional coordinator also appealed to the police and other security agencies to ensure that all the perpetrators are identified and arrested to serve as a deterrent to others.

He commended the efforts of the security agencies for returning calm to the community. "Anyone found to be part of those that cause the mayhem leading to injuries and deaths on the people must be arrested and made to face the full rigours of the law," he emphasised.

According to the Director of Communications for the Ghana Police Service ACP Kwesi Ofori, the police had so far arrested seven people in connection with the violence.

He noted that two of those arrested who were injured had been referred to the police hospital for treatment under police guard.

He added that the police are on the manhunt for the rest of the gangsters.

ACP Kwesi Fori says all the perpetrators shall be fished out and made to face the full rigours of the law.

The Director of Communications mentioned one Kumordzi and Bombor as leaders of the two feuding groups.

The fight is said to be an old feud between the two groups that resurrected on Tuesday and escalated into a full-blown violence later in the evening of the same.