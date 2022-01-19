Don't degenerate Asantehene, Dormaahene conflict into unthinkable proportions with your reportages – GJA cautions media

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has cautioned the media in their reportage of the growing conflict between Asantehene and Dormaahene.

“The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is urging extreme caution over the media coverage of the simmering conflict between His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene and Dormaahene, Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II,” a statement from the GJA signed by its President Mr. Affail Monney has said.

The GJA notes that the hyper-sensitive issue involving the two prominent chiefs can degenerate into a conflict of unthinkable proportions, if it is not handled with the highest degree of circumspection, especially by the media.

The release advises the media that the sensational tilt and explosive angles which have characterised the coverage of the verbal exchanges should, therefore, give way to conflict sensitive reporting which will allow tempers to cool down and the issue to be contained or resolved in the long run.

“The GJA particularly wants traditional media editors and social media activists to filter any pronouncements from the two chiefs through a very tight weave of journalistic responsibility and gatekeeping. In other words, they should think through the consequences or weigh fully the implications of anything they put out on the matter,” the release adds.

The GJA says the move is to ensure that the public is fed with ethically wholesome and culturally edifying information which will not escalate the tension nor compromise the peace and security in the two traditional areas, and by extension the entire nation.