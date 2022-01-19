ModernGhana logo
C/R: Communities urged to form watch-dog teams to support police

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
The Central East Regional Police Command has urged communities within the Central Region and beyond to form watch-dog teams to bolster security in their respective areas.

It said the police, in spite of their relatively good numbers, needed the support of the people to provide adequate protection to lives and property.

“Areas without community watch should form community watch-dogs. We will come and train them. The public must support us otherwise we cannot deliver to their satisfaction,” ACP Oduro Amaning, the Deputy Regional Commander, said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) he said security was a shared responsibility and challenged Ghanaians to be extra vigilant and be each other's keeper.

“Let us question suspicious and strange people in our communities when we meet them. That will deter them from committing crime because they will know then that you are vigilant,” he said.

ACP Amaning advised people to live in harmony with their neighbours as a form of insurance against “evil days.”

“Let us not be self-centered and focus on ourselves alone; it is a bad practice. When you meet people and greet them, it doesn't take away anything from you,” he said.

"When we are free with people, they will quickly come around when in trouble. Otherwise, you may be found wanting in times of need.”

GNA

More Social News
