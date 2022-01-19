ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ofosu-Ampofo, Kwaku Boahen trial adjourned to February 17

General News Ofosu-Ampofo, Kwaku Boahen trial adjourned to February 17
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The trial of Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Mr Anthony Kwaku Boahen, National Chairman and a Communication Director, respectively, of the National Democratic Congress, has been adjourned to February 17.

This is because some parties, including the defense counsel for Boahen, are before other courts, the GNA learnt.

The last prosecution witness is under cross-examination and can not be skipped.

Ofosu Ampofo and Boahen are standing trial for conspiracy to cause harm.

Additionally, Ofosu Ampofo, is facing an assault charge for allegedly inciting NDC communicators against public officers - Chairpersons of the National Peace Council and Electoral Commission.

They have both denied the offences and are on a GH¢ 100,000.00 bail with a surety each.

The prosecution had earlier told the Court presided over by Justice Samuel K. Asiedu, a Court of Appeal Judge, with additional responsibility as a High Court Judge, that the accused persons had been captured in an audio recording of the proceedings of a meeting on February 3, 2019, planning a road-map of criminal activities targeted at the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Chairman of the National Peace Council, among others.

The meeting followed the January 31, 2019, Ayawaso West-Wuogon by-election, which turned violent following a clash between some National Security operatives and supporters of the National Democratic Congress suspected to be vigilantes.

The audio recording was played on some radio stations and according to the prosecution, the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service, later intercepted the tape.

The prosecution said Mr Boahen had confirmed being at the said meeting and confessed on a radio station that the information on the tape was true.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
Ghana College of Pharmacists launch 10th-anniversary celebration
18.01.2022 | General News
Minister for Public Enterprises swears in new SIGA Board
18.01.2022 | General News
We're not against benchmark policy in totality—GAWU
17.01.2022 | General News
Memorial Service for late National Security Coordinator Kyeremeh set for tomorrow
17.01.2022 | General News
COVID-19: LCB Worldwide Ghana fumigates Abossey Okai, other market centres
17.01.2022 | General News
Re-registration of SIM Card; Mistrust Between NIA, TELCOS On Database - University Lecturer Writes
16.01.2022 | General News
Relocate Shukura Market from the streets—Traders  to government
16.01.2022 | General News
It’s unfortunate UTAG went on strike despite our negotiations – Education Ministry
16.01.2022 | General News
Concerned Drivers backdown on 40% transport fare hike decision
16.01.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line