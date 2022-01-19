Mintah Akandoh gives scholarships worth GHS100k to needy by brilliant students in Juaboso

The Member of Parliament for Juaboso in the Western North region, Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has given scholarships to needy but brilliant students in his Constituency for the 2022 academic year.

The MP in the past has been supporting students to pursue their dreams but has decided to make it bigger this year.

As a result, over 55 students have been offered scholarships by the MP worth GHS100,000.

These needy but brilliant students in the Juaboso Constituency can now pursue courses in medicine, pharmacy, engineering, nursing, amongst others at the country’s public universities and the various training colleges.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to hand over cheques to the students, Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said the gesture is to help his constituents in the midst of the hardships in the country.

“This is a rural constituency and the major occupation is here is cocoa farming and so if the crop year doesn’t go well people really suffer. Looking at the economic conditions in the country the hardship is really reflecting in my constituency so I get a lot of calls and application from students who have gained admission but can’t afford their admission fees plus continuing students who are unable to continue their education. So I decided to dedicate some amount of money as I have been doing every year to enable them realized their academic goals,” he said.

By way of advising the benefiting students, the MP admonished them to stay away from social vices that will lead them astray from achieving their dreams.

“If you really want to succeed as a young man there are certain vices you must do away with. If you are coming from the rural areas, there’s no need for you to go and adapt certain behaviors like drinking, smoking, womanizing and others-that will divert your attention from studies,” Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh advised.