An Opinion Leader in Nima, Koo Sammy has blamed Nima clashes on gangsterism among the youth in the area.

Speaking on the Sunrise show on 3FM with Alfred Ocansey on Wednesday January 19, he called on leadership to step in to deal with the issues that cause the violence.

“This attitude of gangsterism has been with us for so long and leadership in the community has a role to play,” he said.

