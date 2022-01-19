ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo directs CJ to look into petition for Jean Mensa’s removal by #FixtheCountry group

President Nana Akufo-Addo has officially written to the Chief Justice, Kwesi Anim Yeboah, to look into a petition sent to his office by leaders of pressure group #FIXTHECOUNTRY over the conduct of EC Chair, Madam Jean Mensa.

The pressure group petitioned the President to remove from office the EC Chair following the inability of the people of SALL to vote in the 2020 parliamentary election.

The petitioners say the actions and inaction of Madam Jean Mensa caused the people to lose their fundamental human rights.

Sources at the Jubilee House say the President has received the said petition and forwarded same to the Chief justice to begin a process of establishing a prima facie case against the EC Chair.

The #FixTheCountry Movement petitioned the President for the removal of Jean Mensa, and her two deputies over the inability of the residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) to vote for a representative in Parliament.

It contended that the conduct of the EC officials in the matter “meets the threshold of stated misbehaviour and, or incompetence as required under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution for the removal of these officials”.

In a statement dated January 10, 2022, the movement expressed hope that Ghana's laws will work in their favour.

“The Petitioners have faith that the normal constitutional processes contemplated by the Constitution to avenge infractions against it and our democracy will be upheld without fear nor favour; and that their standing as mere citizens of this Republic does not disable them from obtaining justice, in the preserve of our Constitution.”

—citinewsroom

