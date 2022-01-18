ModernGhana logo
Nima Clashes: I ran for my life after hearing gunshots - Resident

18.01.2022 LISTEN

A resident of Nima in Accra who witnessed the violent clash in the area on Tuesday January 18 amidst has recounted how he fled upon hearing gunshots.

“I ran away after hearing the gunshots from the people,” he told TV3’s George Kwening who reported from the scene after the Police had intervened.

The Police had said they strongly intervened in the Nima violence and brought the situation under control on Tuesday January 18.

Meanwhile, the suspected criminals are being pursued to face justice, the Police said.

