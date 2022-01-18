ModernGhana logo
Hyundai Sonata burns to ashes on Tema- Accra Motorway

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
A Hyundai Sonata saloon car with the registration number GT 3446-21 has been burnt to ashes on the Tema-Accra Motorway.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency to confirm the incident, Divisional Officer III, Richmond Vanderpuye, the District Commander of the Tema-Ashaiman Motorway Fire Station said, they had a distress telephone call around 07:50 hours on Monday of the fire incident on the Tema–Accra Motorway near the Axel Weigh Bridge.

He said the Duty Crew responded swiftly to the fire call and upon arriving at the fire scene at 07:54 hours, the vehicle was burnt.

According to him, the extent of damage suggested that the vehicle was on fire for a long time before the call was made to the Fire Service.

No casualties were recorded and the cause of the fire was also not immediately known.

He urged the public to always contact the Ghana National Fire Service as quickly as possible and not wait until the situation escalated to prevent casualties.

"We urge the general public to keep contacts of the Fire Service and reach out to the Service in times like this," he advised.

GNA

