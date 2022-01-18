ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Techiman South election petition: NDC’s application to file extra witness statements dismissed

Social News Techiman South election petition: NDC’s application to file extra witness statements dismissed
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The Wenchi High Court has dismissed an application by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to file extra witness statements in the Techiman South Parliamentary Election Petition.

The court, therefore, awarded a cost of GHS 4,000 against the party.

The ruling came after the Counsel for the Electoral Commission concluded his cross-examination of the petitioner’s witness, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

Mr. Nketiah felt the EC lawyers who questioned him did not have much substance.

“The lawyers found it hard to find questions to ask. The NPP lawyer asked about 39 questions that were just repetitions,” he told the press after the ruling.

Richard Asamoah, Secretary for the Techiman South NPP and representative of the Techiman South MP, Martin Adjei Korsah, however, welcomed the ruling.

“We think it was of bad faith just to cause mischief. We vehemently opposed it through our counsel, and the Electoral Commission also did the same,” he said.

“What they sought to do with the additional witness statements had not been pleaded with their original case.”

The Techiman South Parliamentary Election Petition was filed by the NDC's 2020 Techiman South Parliamentary Candidate, Dr. Christopher Beyere Baasongti, to quash the declaration of Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah as the winner of the 2020 parliamentary election.

The case has been adjourned to the 14th and 15th of February 2022, where Shamsudeen Ali, the NDC Bono East Regional Secretary will mount the witness box to be cross-examined.

---citinewsroom

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Nima Clashes: I ran for my life after hearing gunshots - Resident
18.01.2022 | Social News
Hyundai Sonata burns to ashes on Tema- Accra Motorway
18.01.2022 | Social News
There is no spirit in beads, spirits can only dwell in it when someone invoked, chants words into it —Nana Ogyedom
18.01.2022 | Social News
Police stop gun fight in Nima
18.01.2022 | Social News
US pastor trends after rubbing spit on congregant’s face during sermon
18.01.2022 | Social News
Ministry of Foreign Affairs denies agreement with UK to host deportees in Ghana
18.01.2022 | Social News
Agogo: Three men escape lynching after allegedly killing 15-year-old boy at Nhyiaeso
18.01.2022 | Social News
Commission indicts Yahya Jammeh, 13 others over murder of 44 Ghanaians in The Gambia
18.01.2022 | Social News
TRRC recommends payment of $612,000 to victims in the Gambian massacre
18.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line