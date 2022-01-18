ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Agogo: Three men escape lynching after allegedly killing 15-year-old boy at Nhyiaeso

Social News Agogo: Three men escape lynching after allegedly killing 15-year-old boy at Nhyiaeso
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The Ashanti Regional Police has rescued three men from being beaten to death after their alleged involvement in the death of a 15-year-old at Nhyiaeso in the Asante Akyem North District.

According to a report by the Police, the injured suspects have been hospitalized under police guard.

Speaking to Citi News, the Divisional Police Commander of Konongo, DSP Shaibu Osei, said “the 15-year-old boy has been butchered and one of his hands has been chopped off.”

Following the attack, “the villagers had massed up and arrested three of them [the suspects] who were on the verge of being lynched.”

“Police quickly rescued them and brought them to the police station and then subsequently to the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital where they have been admitted and are undergoing treatment,” DSP Osei recounted.

Meanwhile, the body of the boy has been deposited at the morgue awaiting autopsy.

---citinewsroom

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
US pastor trends after rubbing spit on congregant’s face during sermon
18.01.2022 | Social News
Ministry of Foreign Affairs denies agreement with UK to host deportees in Ghana
18.01.2022 | Social News
Commission indicts Yahya Jammeh, 13 others over murder of 44 Ghanaians in The Gambia
18.01.2022 | Social News
TRRC recommends payment of $612,000 to victims in the Gambian massacre
18.01.2022 | Social News
Buduburam fire: We don't suspect foul play – Police
18.01.2022 | Social News
Trotro drivers threaten to increase fares after fuel price hits GHS7 per litre
18.01.2022 | Social News
Coup trial: Defense counsels challenge credibility of translator
18.01.2022 | Social News
Police prevent possible bloodbath in Ananekrom
18.01.2022 | Social News
South Africa’s Ramaphosa defends judges after minister’s comments
18.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line