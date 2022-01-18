ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo mourns with Mali over Keita’s death

Akufo-Addo mourns with Mali over Keita's death
2022-01-18
President Nana Akufo-Addo, has commiserated with the government, family, and the people of Mali following the death of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, which occurred on Sunday, 16th January 2022.

President Akufo-Addo, in a statement, addressed to the Head of the Transitional Government of Mali, H.E. Col. Assimi Goita, said he learned of President Keita's death with sadness.

He noted that “the late former President will be remembered as a respected Statesman of Mali and the ECOWAS region. His demise is a sad day for the people of Mali and the ECOWAS Community.”

“On behalf of the people of Ghana and the ECOWAS Community, and on my own behalf, I extend deep condolences to you, the people of Mali, his widow and family”, the statement said.

