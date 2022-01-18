ModernGhana logo
Trotro drivers threaten to increase fares after fuel price hits GHS7 per litre

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is set to increase transport fares followings a recent fuel price hike at the pumps.

On Monday, commercial and private drivers who visited the various filling stations were shocked when they learned that most of the outfits are now selling a litre of petrol at GHS7.

Speaking to Citi News on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, GPRTU General Secretary Godfred Abulbire says trotro drivers now have no option than to increase fairs to meet the high cost of fuel in order to avoid incurring more losses.

“It is serious, all the vehicles and our operations are now at a very serious loss. Two-thirds if the total income go into the fuel and one-third is left to the car owner and the driver. For our persistent calls for the taxes to be removed and our refusal to increase our fairs is rather a big damage to our own operation and people will not be able to maintain their cars.

“The best option is that we have to go back and take another meeting and then have the government to understand that if the first option is what they are refusing then our next option is to increase our fairs by a certain margin which will cushion us so that we can all break even in terms of meeting the running cost of our commercial cars,” Godfred Abulbire stressed.

The GPRTU last year met with the government to discuss issues relating to the constant increase in fuel prices after it had threatened a nationwide industrial strike.

Although government assured that some taxes will be removed for the prices of fuel to come down, such an action is yet to be taken.

