ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Covid-19: Prophet threatens legal action against government over mandatory vaccination

Social News Prophet Francis Kofi Annan
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Prophet Francis Kofi Annan
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The leader of a Kumasi-based Holiness Believers Church Prophet Francis Kofi Annan has threatened to sue the State should government go ahead with the proposed mandatory covid-19 vaccination.

He said the mandatory vaccination is a violation of the right of the people.

He added that vaccination should be a choice not by force.

At a press conference in Kumasi over the weekend, Prophet Francis Kofi Anan noted that it is not right to compel people to take the covid-19 jab against their will.

According to the man of God, the covid-19 vaccination should not be made mandatory, arguing that many countries have not made the vaccine mandatory.

The Prophet hinted that he will not hesitate to go to court to stop government.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
5 suspected armed robbers nabbed at Buipe
24.01.2022 | Social News
Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly sets up committee to manage donations for Appiatse victims
24.01.2022 | Social News
A/R: Police dismisses 'Bantama robbery' claim
23.01.2022 | Social News
Savannah Region: Festival to promote culture and tradition launched
23.01.2022 | Social News
Royal Seed Home benefits from NTLF Ghana
23.01.2022 | Social News
Ghana Chamber of Mines extend condolences to victims of Appiatse explosion
23.01.2022 | Social News
Appiatse Explosion: Wassa Fiase Traditional Council grateful to Ghanaians for show of love and compassion
23.01.2022 | Social News
CLOGSAG kicks against appointment of new Registrar of Births and Deaths
23.01.2022 | Social News
KEEA MCE joins Komenda residents for clean up exercise
24.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line