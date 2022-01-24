Covid-19: Prophet threatens legal action against government over mandatory vaccination

The leader of a Kumasi-based Holiness Believers Church Prophet Francis Kofi Annan has threatened to sue the State should government go ahead with the proposed mandatory covid-19 vaccination.

He said the mandatory vaccination is a violation of the right of the people.

He added that vaccination should be a choice not by force.

At a press conference in Kumasi over the weekend, Prophet Francis Kofi Anan noted that it is not right to compel people to take the covid-19 jab against their will.

According to the man of God, the covid-19 vaccination should not be made mandatory, arguing that many countries have not made the vaccine mandatory.

The Prophet hinted that he will not hesitate to go to court to stop government.