ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Dubai trip: 'I informed, you didn't inform' Akufo-Addo tug of war between Majority and Bagbin

Headlines Dubai trip: 'I informed, you didn't inform' Akufo-Addo tug of war between Majority and Bagbin
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin informed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo about his absence from Ghana to undergo medical review in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) contrary to claims by the Majority that the Speaker did not inform the Presidency.

The Majority in a statement on the withdrawal of the military bodyguards of the speaker in a statement alleged that in all the many travels of Mr Bagbin in 2021, he did not find it worthy to inform the Office of the President.

However, a letter addressed to the President dated 6 January 2022 informing him of the Speaker’s travel to the UAE for medical review has popped up in what appears to be an attempt to debunk the majority’s claim.

In the letter, Speaker Bagbin left Ghana 7 January 2022 and is expected to return to the country on 23 January 2022.

Meanwhile, parliament resumes sitting for the First meeting of the second session on Tuesday, 25 January 2022.

Prior to the resumption of the house, parliament intends to undertake a covid-19 booster vaccination exercise for the lawmakers and officers of the parliamentary service as part of measures to contain infection and spread of the coronavirus disease.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
‘It may take 4 to 10 years to win galamsey fight’ – Abu Jinapor
18.01.2022 | Headlines
Obasanjo commiserates with Mahama over his brother’s death
18.01.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia promises UGBS students laptops
18.01.2022 | Headlines
Show proof Bagbin’s military guards withdrawal was politically motivated – Majority dares Minority
18.01.2022 | Headlines
We've not forced those speaking out of ignorance to serve us — Otumfuo claps back after Dormaahene's outburst
18.01.2022 | Headlines
Office of Special Prosecutor still without a board
17.01.2022 | Headlines
Annoh-Dompreh hints at reviewing 1.75% E-levy when Parliament resumes
17.01.2022 | Headlines
'I never asked for military bodyguards nor given any' – Former Speaker Mike Oquaye
17.01.2022 | Headlines
[Full Text] Finance Ministry response to Bloomberg's 'Ghana debt moves deeper into distress' publication
17.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line