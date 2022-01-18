Bawumia promises UGBS students laptops

ModernGhana logo
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to provide a hundred laptops to students of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) under the One student, One laptop initiative by the University.

He made this promise at a meeting organised by the University to launch the One Student- One Laptop initiative by the UGBS on the theme, “Supporting Needy Students in the new virtual learning environment.”

The project by the Vice-Chancellor of the school, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, is expected to equip students with the adequate skills needed to compete with fellow students in the digital era.

1182022103605-h41o2s6fey-bawumia-4

Speaking at the meeting, the Vice President stated, “I'm going to commit to providing and supporting at least initially this One Student- One Laptop initiative with 100 laptops for the students”.

The launch of the One Student – One Laptop project was crowned by awarding 40 outstanding students who excelled in an essay competition organised by the university with laptops.

The Vice President further expressed his hope that the vision of the school to bridge digital divide among students will be achieved.

1182022103606-k5fqi7t2h0-bawumia

Meanwhile, he stated that the One Teacher – One Laptop policy introduced by the government, which provided laptops for teachers at all levels of education, enhanced teaching and helped to bridge the gap between teachers in Urban and Rural areas.

