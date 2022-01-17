ModernGhana logo
Abesim killer case adjourned to January 31

Social News Abesim killer case adjourned to January 31
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
The case in which Richard Appiah, a footballer, is accused of killing and storing body parts of two minors in a refrigerator at Abesim in the Bono Region has been adjourned to January 31.

The trial judge at the Kaneshie District Court is yet to return from leave, hence the adjournment.

The accused person appeared before the court in the company of two police officers.

Appiah is standing trial for allegedly killing two children and storing their body parts in a refrigerator at Abesim.

Held on two counts of murder, Appiah has had his plea preserved.

He allegedly Killed two minors, Louis Agyeman and Stephen Sarpong in cold bold.

Some body parts and intestines believed to be those of his victims were allegedly retrieved in a farm.

The minors have since been buried.

GNA

