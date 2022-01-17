ModernGhana logo
Government to install 20 traffic lights, maintain 310 already installed

Government has announced that it will this year, install 20 traffic signals and maintain 310 of installed signals.

Also, 50 road safety hazard sites are also expected to be treated, the government announced.

It added 20 locations are to have junction improvement and several KM of walkways are to be constructed.

The Presidency announced this in a tweet on Monday January 17.

“Governments will this year, install 20 traffic signals and maintain 310 of installed signals. 50 road safety hazard sites are also expected to be treated. 20 locations are to have junction improvement and several KM of walkways are to be constructed,” the Presidency tweeted.

