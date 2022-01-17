ModernGhana logo
Covid-19: Ghana to start administering booster shots

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) will soon start administering COVID-19 booster shots to stem the spread of the disease in the country.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director -General, GHS, told the Ghana News Agency, that the Service had arrived at a booster policy, which would soon be made known to the public.

He said the policy would indicate the category of persons who qualified to receive boosters and the type of boosters to be administered.

“We have gone through and completed the needed processes for giving boosters and we will soon announce this. It may cover children within a particular age group, certain categories of people and that may also include pregnant women and the type of vaccines they can take,” he said.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye, said a booster policy and system had been developed to serve as a guide for people who were eligible to receive boosters.

The purpose of a COVID-19 booster is to give people an added level of protection from COVID-19 if their existing protection has waned over time.

The booster would enhance their immune system to protect them from infection, hospitalisations, and death, which is the purpose of the vaccine.

The country, per an update by the GHS COVID-19 website as of January 10, 2022, has recorded a total of 153,514 confirmed cases, 9,020 active cases and 1,343 deaths.

GNA

